MOORHEAD — Mississippi Delta Community College head football coach Jeff Tatum has resigned from his position to accept the athletic director position at Garden City (Kan.) Community College.
Tatum, a former MDCC quarterback in the early 1980s, has been in charge of the program since 2013 after also serving as an assistant coach in Moorhead from 1987 to 1997. He was a member of the coaching staff under James “Wooky” Gray that led Mississippi Delta to an undefeated 1993 season, one in which the Trojans won the North division, state and national championships.
MDCC went 0-4 during a pandemic-shortened season.
“On behalf of our athletic department, I would like to thank Coach Tatum for all of his hard work and contributions over the years,” said MDCC Athletic Director Dan Rives. “He played here, was here as an assistant coach for a decade and then served here as the head coach for eight years. We wish him and his family well as they return to Garden City.”
Rives has appointed defensive coordinator Michael Turner to serve as the interim head coach. Turner played his high school ball at Pillow Academy, where he graduated in 2008.
“For right now, it still feels kind of the same,” Turner said of his promotion. “Just focusing on guys we want to bring in on defense, talking to guys on offense about who they need and trying to figure out what the best way to recruit during these times of a pandemic. But it really hasn’t set in yet, just taking it one day at a time.”
Interviews for the permanent head coaching position are set to begin Dec. 22.
Tatum has a long history with GCCC, spending the 1999 season there for a Broncobusters team that won the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference state championship and finished No. 5 nationally. After a decade-long stint at Georgia Military College, he returned to Garden City in 2010, this time as the head coach.
During his two years as the head coach, Tatum led GCCC to a win in the Mississippi Bowl in 2012 and became the only team outside of the state to do so. The Broncobusters finished No. 20 nationally, and during this two-year period, he coached the likes of NFL standout Tyreek Hill and former Auburn University standout Nick Marshall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.