Delta Streets Academy’s Daniel Vargas was the highest finisher from the three Greenwood-area private schools at the 2020 MAIS cross country championships held Tuesday at Choctaw Trails in Clinton.
Vargas, a freshman, came in second overall in the boys 5K run in the Class 1A division. He finished the course in 19:10.07, less than a minute behind Heritage Christian’s Dallas Stricker, who was first in 18:29.84.
Five of Vargas’ teammates also competed in the event. Flavio Barrera, just a seventh grader, finished 39th overall in 25:27.35. Eighth grader Fabrisia Barrera was 41st in 25:42.73, and ninth grader Jerry Zuniga was 43rd in 25:56.94. Junior Victor Reyes came in 45th with a time of 26:00.91. Senior Zavian Sims finished 77th with a time of 31:58.38.
Delta Streets was fifth overall as a team. Regents of Oxford was first.
• Pillow Academy: Pillow’s Kevin Hernandez, an eighth grader, was the highest finisher for the Mustangs in the Class 4A meet.
Hernandez ran the course in 21:16.56 to finish 22nd overall. His teammate, seventh grader Aiden Valente, was 32nd overall in 21:38.91.
Pillow had eight other runners to compete. Junior Noah Lary was 52nd overall in 23:25.53, and seventh grader Strain Howard was 55th in 23:52.38.
Freshman Walker Saia came in 65th overall in 24:58.08, and junior Christopher Winter was 69th overall in 25:19.80.
Senior Carver O’Neal came in 75th overall in 25:49.67, and senior James McBryde was 85th overall in 27:36.84. Gabriel Wilson, a junior, was 92nd overall in 29:05.96, and fellow junior Kevin Hoang was 93rd overall in 29:08.17.
The Lady Mustangs had five girls competing in the 5K run in 4A. Seventh grader Leah Pillow was 28th overall in 24:08.33, and sixth grader Emma Beckwith was 31st overall in 24:26.41.
Eighth graders Skyler Phillips, Isabelle O’Brien and Anna Flowers Hamrick were 42nd, 43rd and 47th overall, respectively. Their times were 25:15.85, 25:21.73 and 25:59.97, respectively.
There was also a junior high 3K race (1.85 miles). Pillow had seven girls to compete as they earned a sixth-place finish overall.
Sixth grader Mary Laine Dyksterhouse was 7th overall with a time of 13:48.55, and Mere Austin Wilkey, also a sixth grader, was 33rd in 15:09.38. Sixth graders Annie Powers and Elliott Pantin were 53rd and 54th overall in 15:45.08 and 15:48.07, respectively.
Sixth grader Ansley Hammons was 70th overall in 16:32.71, and seventh grader Camryn Joiner was 71st in 16:35.36.
Sixth grader Mary Haley Caldwell was 103rd overall in 17:34.68.
The Pillow boys also ran in a junior high meet with six runners. Sixth grader Wyatt Moses was 61st overall in 14:55.32, and Charlie Powers, also a sixth grader, was 81st overall in 15:43.05.
Eighth grader Owen Hodges came in 95th overall in 16:25.20, and sixth grader Abram Hodges was 106th overall in 17:25.94. Sam Parker Wiltshire, a sixth grader, was 110th overall in 17:36.44.
• Carroll Academy: Only two boys competed in the Class 3A run for the Rebels.
Sophomore Levi Shaw was 25th overall in 26:27.35, and sophomore Ethan Hokett was 31st overall in 31:39.83.
Carroll had one boy run in the junior high meet. Eighth grader Zack Holifield was 131st overall in 21:39.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
