J.Z. George head coach Rusty Smith got a chance to see his players hit some other people in last Friday’s scrimmage game at Ethel High School.
Friday night, Smith is hoping to see a lot more of that, plus some, as his Jaguars officially open their 2020 season at Coldwater High School.
“We’re fired up and ready to play,” Smith said. “Last week really helped a lot that we got to hit someone in a different colored jersey. We did pretty well, but we still have a lot of work to do We scored some touchdowns by rushing the ball, and I thought (quarterback) Jordun (Normal) played really well.
“When I got here, I could see he was pretty good, but Coach (Doyle) Ellett, who was here last year, said he looks tremendously better. Jordun is throwing the ball real well, and he’s taking control on the field. I believe that comes with maturity. He also looks a lot stronger. You can tell he’s been working hard over the summer.”
Normal was J.Z. George’s starting quarterback last season. He was aided by a strong running game last season that featured Deriaun Townsend and Jacob Johnson. Townsend, who is now at Winona High School, ran for 1,442 yards and 11 touchdowns on 179 carries. Johnson is back for his senior campaign. He played fullback a year ago but is the primary tailback this season. He rushed for 800 yards and eight touchdowns on 110 carries in 2019.
“I’m excited for my new role,” Johnson said. “Throughout my entire high school career, I’ve been waiting for this opportunity. Last year was just a taste of what I can bring to the table. I’m ready to make a lot of noise. I have been putting in a lot of work this offseason to prepare for this season and lead my team to the playoffs. I’m physically and mentally ready for whatever my coaches ask me to do this season.”
Coldwater actually replaced West Bolivar on J.Z. George’s schedule when the West Bolivar School District opted out of playing fall sports because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Jaguars lost the first two games on their schedule against McAdams and Hamilton when the Mississippi High School Activities Association delayed the start of the prep football season from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
“Coldwater is a 1A school,” Smith said. “I think they were 4-3 in district play last year. They are more of a basketball school, but their coach is excited about the season and believes they are ready to turn the corner.”
Smith said he felt pretty good about calling the plays and being in charge of his first high school team last week.
“I really wasn’t nervous at all,” he said. “I served as junior varsity head coach at Charleston for five years, and I called plays several times for the varsity team.”
“I’m glad we got to play last week, but we’re ready to strap it on this week. This is when it counts.”
