For the third-straight week, Pillow Academy’s Gavin Lessley has claimed the Commonwealth’s Offensive Player of the Week honor for his performance last Friday.
Lessley, a senior tailback, bulled his way for 169 yards and scored four touchdowns on 22 carries in the Mustangs’ 62-28 opening-round win in the MAIS Class 5A playoffs.
On the season, Lessley has rushed for 1,032 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on 135 carries. In the last three weeks, Lessley has gained 484 yards and racked up 10 touchdowns on 64 carries.
Lessley needs one more score to break a tie with Ja’Quez Taylor (2010) and Steve Young (1993) for the program’s single-season touchdown record.
Pillow, 9-3 overall, hits the road Friday to play Adams County Christian School in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Natchez.
The Defensive Player of the Week is shared between Pillow’s Jackson Hodges and Delta Streets Academy’s James Harris.
Hodges, a senior end, helped carry the Pillow defense with an eight-tackle performance. Hodges had three solo stops and five assists. Three of the tackles were for loss.
Harris, a junior end, had one tackle and returned an interception 100 yards for a score in the Lions’ 40-0 win over Hebron Christian in the first round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs.
Harris, who also plays receiver on offense, had two receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown and gained 23 yards rushing on two tries.
Delta Streets (7-4) goes to Riverdale Academy (Louisiana) Friday for a second-round contest.
Offensive honorable mentions go to Delta Streets’ Dekari Johnson. The junior quarterback/running back had 105 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. He also had one 2-point conversion run. On defense, he chipped in with five tackles and an interception.
Defensive honorable mentions go to Pillow’s Lawes McCool, and J.Z. George’s Wil’Tavious Williams and D’Anthony McGlothan.
McCool, a senior linebacker, had nine total tackles (five solos).
Williams, a senior linebacker, had six solos and six assists in the Jaguars’ 34-0 loss to Calhoun City. McGlothan, a junior safety, had seven solos and four assists.
J.Z. George, which earned the No. 3 seed after finishing 5-5 overall, goes to Pisgah High School for a first-round game in the MHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
