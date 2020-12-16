J.Z. George junior D’Anthony McGlothan has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Year for Region 2-2A by the head coaches in the district.
McGlothan, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety and wide receiver for the Jaguars this past season, was one of the most dynamic players in the area in 2020. He helped lead the Jaguars to the second round of the North 2A playoffs and go 6-6 in Rusty Smith’s first season as head coach in North Carrollton.
McGlothan finished with 65 solo stops and 21 assists while also picking off five passes, returning three for touchdowns. On the offensive side of the ball, McGlothan had 515 yards rushing with five touchdowns and 595 yards receiving with five scores.
Three players were chosen to the Region 2 Super 25 team — inside linebacker Wil’Tavious Williams, defensive end Jacob Johnson and cornerback Jordun Normal.
Williams, a senior, finished with 82 solo tackles, 20 assists, two fumble recoveries and 13 tackles for loss.
Johnson, a senior, had 46 solos, 14 assists, 11 tackles for loss and seven quarterback sacks.
Normal, a junior who also doubled as the Jags’ quarterback, had 48 total tackles (39 solos), four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
The coaches also selected an All-Region 2 team and five Jaguars were honored. Offensive linemen Josh Newman and Nathan Carpenter, both seniors, were chosen. They are joined by junior outside linebacker Kendarius Head, senior fullback/H-back Laike Shute and junior tight end Ja’Darius Fluker.
Receiving honorable mention status are junior wide receiver Ja’Ravion Seals, junior linebacker Alan Busby, junior cornerback Alex Criss and senior tight end D’Kevian Townsend.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
