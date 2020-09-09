If last year’s overtime battle was any indication, Carroll Academy’s Friday night showdown at Tri-County will be a gritty display of old-fashioned, hard-nosed football.
Perennial powerhouse TCA handed CA its first loss last season, an 8-6 heartbreaker in extra time, en route to a second-place finish in the state playoffs. Now the Rebels are determined to flip the script in another early clash between undefeated contenders.
“It was kind of a shocker that it was a defensive game last year,” sixth-year CA coach Bo Milton recalled. “I thought both teams had really good offenses and they scored a lot of points, but that didn’t happen in that game. Defenses usually take over in those kind of games. You get two really good ball teams together, it becomes really hard to score points sometimes.”
The Rebels have showed plenty of offensive firepower so far with a different 100-plus yard rusher in each of their first three games, all blowout victories. Mathis Beck, Hunter Brackin, and Brennan Blaylock give CA options. But it won’t be so easy for the Rebels, ranked second in Class 3A by Mississippi Gridiron, to score in bunches against the top team in Class 4A.
TCA’s defense is led by Kamp Shepherd, who has already recorded multiple three-interception performances in his first three games. The two-way standout also caught a pair of touchdowns in TCA’s 34-6 win against Sylva Bay last week.
“We told them that this team is very athletic, this team is well-coached, this team is well-disciplined, and we have to match that,” Milton said. “We have to be just as athletic, just as coached up and just as disciplined. We just want to be more physical. That is kind of our thing: We want to be physical when we play people. We want our signature to be how physical we are.”
