Pillow Academy’s girls and boys basketball teams celebrated Senior Night with a sweep of visiting Central Hinds Academy last Friday at Stribling Gymnasium.
The Lady Mustangs (14-3) outplayed Central Hinds for a 71-35 victory as they pulled away with a dominating performance in the second half. PA only led 20-16 after one and 34-25 at the half but held a 21-5 scoring edge in the third period.
Anna Taylor Hudson led the way with 14 points, and Caroline Brock had 13 points and five rebounds. Kaylee Jones tacked on 13.
Kayla Brown finished with seven points, and Madeline Kelly had six points, six boards, five assists and three steals. Julia Love Lyon tallied four points, four rebounds and three steals.
In the boys game, Pillow won 59-30 as it led 15-7 after one, 26-14 at the half and 39-25 after the third frame.
Hayes Bennett had 15 points and two steals, and Matthew Mooneyham tacked on 10 points. Nelson Hodges had nine points, six rebounds and two steals, and Frazier Rose added nine points and seven boards.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow stayed perfect at 14-0 with a 61-23 win. The junior Lady Mustangs led 21-0 after one and 33-13 at the half.
Avery Howard had 12 points, four assists, four steals and three blocks, and Elise Howard had eight points and five boards. Tavi Layne Johnson chipped in seven points.
In the junior high boys game, Pillow prevailed 55-19 as Cameron Lee and Charlie Robbins had 12 points apiece. Jack Kirk had eight.
The Mustangs (9-2) led 11-7 after one, 26-11 at the half and 49-15 after the third period.
Pillow entertains Oxford High School Tuesday night.
• Delta Streets Academy: Junior guard J.T. Lawrence poured in 31 points as he made 6-of-8 from three-point range to lead the Lions to an 81-16 win over Deer Creek Friday at MDCC.
It marked Lawrence's sixth straight 30-plus point game and DSA's seventh straight victory.
DSA (11-2 overall, 4-0 in District 2-1A) led 35-4 after one, 54-8 at the half and 71-12 after the third.
Javeon Smith tallied 10 points, and Kizear Little had nine. Dequarionne Jones and Isaiah Tabor tacked on seven points each, and Dekari Johnson had six.
The Lions are at Mississippi School for the Deaf Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels got their second win in District 2-3A play with a 33-28 decision over Indianola Academy Friday in Indianola.
The Lady Rebels (7-10, 2-3) trailed 17-15 at the half and 21-19 after the third but a 14-7 run in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Bella Carter had nine points, and Dru Chamblee finished with six.
The Rebels dropped a 52-50 decision to the Colonels to fall to 7-3 overall and 3-2 in district. IA held leads of 16-13 after one, 27-23 at the half and 40-35 after the third.
Noah Beck paced Carroll with 18 points, and Hunter Grantham tacked on 10 points and 12 boards. Brennan Blaylock and Bryce Collier had seven points each.
Carroll is at Oak Hill Tuesday.
