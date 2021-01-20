Delta Streets Academy claimed its ninth straight victory with a 66-50 win over Mississippi School for the Deaf Tuesday night in Jackson.
The Lions, who rested several starters, raced out to a 26-8 lead after the first quarter. A 16-8 run in the second period made it 42-16 at the half.
MSD made the game a little closer in the second half as it outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third and 16-14 in the fourth.
Javeon Smith led the way with 12 points. Labrodrick Gooch and Malique Davenport had 10 points apiece.
Terry Carpenter finished with eight, and Chris Thomas and AJ McGhee had seven each.
In a Monday afternoon game in Belzoni, the Lions forced 32 turnovers en route to a 79-34 District 2-1A win over Humphreys Academy.
DSA, which is 5-0 in league play, jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first period and stretched it to 54-21 at the half. The Lions led 67-29 after the third frame.
Junior J.T. Lawrence led Delta Streets with 27 points, 11 steals, six rebounds and five assists. The 27-point effort ended his streak of six straight games with 30-plus points.
D.J. Jones contributed 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, and Isaiah Tabor had 10 points, four rebounds and three steals.
DSA entertains district foe Briarfield Academy Friday at MDCC. Saturday, the Lions host Sharkey-Issaquena Academy at 4 p.m. in Moorhead. They close out District 2 play with a road contest against Deer Creek.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
