The Pillow Academy boys soccer squad ended the season last year on a sour note.
The squad entered its final two division games leading the division and appeared to be a favorite to win the MAIS Academy AAAA state championship. The team had a winning tradition, playing in three state championship games in the previous four years, including winning the state title in 2016.
Two losses later, the team missed the playoffs for the first time in six years and lost seven of 11 senior starters.
Despite the tough ending to the year and the young squad coming back, fifth-year head coach Serafin Simon has one goal in mind.
"I expect this team to win a state championship," said Simon. "I expect one every year."
Pillow has four senior starters this year, three of them who were young backups on the squad that won the school's only state championship in 2016. Simon described one, senior defensive midfielder Christian Belk, as the heart and soul of the team.
"Christian is the kind of guy that will give it his all and make sure that the other team respects us," Simon said. "And the other team will know what Pillow Academy is all about when they play a guy like him."
Another key senior starter is fellow third-year starter Richard McQueen, who will anchor the team's defense. "Richard is the fastest guy at Pillow, and there is no forward in the state that will get past him."
McQueen leads an experienced group of players on defense, including Juan Carlos Hernandez, Landon Goetzinger and Ruben Martinez. The defense will be aided by defensive mid Belk, and will help reinforce the goalkeeping of junior George Sfeir.
"George played in Lebanon the last few years and came back to Greenwood and kind of fell in my lap," Simon said. "Whoever trained him on goalkeeping knows more about the position than I do."
Offensively, the team is led by third-year starter Lawson Harvey at left attacking midfielder. The rest of the midfield is the new line of Jac Cooper, Taylor Giesbrecht and Jeb Osborne, a transfer starter from Delta Streets Academy.
The forward will be eighth grader Kevin Hernandez, who has been aided greatly on finishing goals by his father, assistant coach Carlos Hernandez.
Other key players expected to contribute in varsity action include William Brown, Trace Schmitz, Hunter Barry, Landon Shackleford and Serafin Simon Jr.
Pillow opened its season two weeks ago with a 6-0 loss to perennial state power Jackson Prep, and will face Prep again Tuesday night at home. Game time is set for 6 p.m.
