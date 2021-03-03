Pillow Academy’s hopes of repeating as MAIS Overall champions came to a heartbreaking end at Jackson Academy on Tuesday night.
The Lady Mustangs battled during a back-and-forth second half featuring 23 total ties and lead changes, but they ultimately fell short, 54-52, against the Raiders.
“This group of young ladies, since the ninth grade, have been such a fun group to coach and work with,” 27th-year head coach Durwin Carpenter said while fighting back tears after the game. “With everything they’ve been through — losing Kaylee Jones a couple weeks ago, she was a big part of our team — these other girls really stepped up and showed their character and leadership.”
Pillow displayed energy out of the gates against the top seed from Class 5A, forcing turnovers on JA’s first two possessions and taking an early 3-0 lead on a 3-pointer by senior Caroline Brock, who finished with nine points, three boards, two assists and a steal. The Lady Mustangs had been struggling from distance since the playoffs started, going nearly 60 minutes of game action between treys last weekend.
That was the last time Pillow led for the rest of the first half, though. The Raiders (30-2) connected on three 3-pointers in the first quarter to claim an 11-9 edge after one, ultimately stretching their lead to 25-22 at halftime.
After the break, both teams turned up their intensity to set up a thrilling finish. Senior forward Madeline Kelly, who scored a game-high 15 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals, drove inside for a pair of buckets to give the Lady Mustangs their first lead since 3-0. But each time Pillow jumped out in front, JA had a quick response to keep the game knotted.
Junior guard Madeline Mattox had a huge game for Pillow with 12 points and two steals off the bench, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to put the Lady Mustangs up 38-37 late in the third quarter. Right on cue, JA forward NaeNae Ellis (14 points) finished a fastbreak through contact, and-1, to give the Raiders a 40-38 edge entering the final frame.
“We didn’t want this to be our seniors’ last game,” Mattox said. “That’s why we played as hard as we did, because we love our seniors to death. That was our inspiration, to play for our seniors and play for Kaylee (Jones) because she’s hurt.”
The fourth quarter did not disappoint for fans of high-quality basketball. Kelly stepped up down the stretch, scoring seven points in the final frame to keep Pillow within striking distance. With just under a minute to play, Kelly drained two clutch free throws to tie the game at 52-52.
“She’s a very smart player,” Carpenter said of Kelly, who reached another gear offensively in the playoffs once Jones went down with an injury.
The Lady Mustangs regained possession but coughed the ball up when it mattered most, setting up JA’s Emily Thompson for a steal and two free throws on the other end. With the clock winding toward zero and Pillow trailing 54-52, Kelly fought her way down low and earned a trip to the free throw line with 1.1 seconds remaining. Her first attempt missed short, and the Raiders managed to escape with a tight victory over the reigning Overall champs.
“I told them in the locker room that hopefully they’ve learned from these seniors,” Carpenter said.
“Julia Love, Anna Taylor, Kaylee Jones, Kayla Brown, Caroline — those six ladies have done so much for our basketball program. Hopefully these young girls will learn from that and be ready to be back next year.”
