The final two weeks of the regular season will have major playoff implications for Pillow Academy, which faces District 1-5A opponents within just a few power points of the Mustangs in the postseason rankings.
Fortunately for Tripp McCarty, the high-stakes atmosphere of Friday night’s matchup with Magnolia Heights won’t be anything new for the Mustangs’ seventh-year coach.
“This game has always meant a ton for both teams’ playoff seeding, and it’s the same thing here with power points and all that,” McCarty said. “It’s going to have a playoff feel to it. It’s a good little rivalry. It feels like we always get after each other really well.”
Pillow has traded punches with the Chiefs in recent years, earning a 42-21 win last season, losing by a touchdown the year prior and cruising to a 42-7 victory in 2017. Historically, the matchup has been even, with Magnolia Heights owning a 10-9 record and 448-441 edge in total points.
This year, the Mustangs enter the showdown fresh off a week in which they technically picked up a pair of wins after it looked as if homecoming would be canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Greenville St. Joe.
Not only did Pillow (5-3) receive an 18-0 forfeit victory from the St. Joe situation, but the squad also secured a 43-14 win against J.Z. George to snap a two-game losing streak on homecoming night. Following back-to-back defeats featuring multiple interceptions, the Mustangs rebounded by setting season highs in completions (five) and passing yards (141).
Senior quarterback Christian Belk put together his best offensive performance of the season, totaling 249 total yards (123 on the ground, 126 through the air) and three touchdowns while also delivering some bruising hits.
“I thought Christian had a really good game, built on last week quarterback-wise,” McCarty said. “He’s going to have some good confidence back there under center.”
Don’t expect Pillow’s identity as a run-first offense to change, but the Mustangs’ success through the air proved they are more than one dimensional.
“If somebody is going to give us a gift, we have to execute good enough to go take it — wherever that gift is,” McCarty said. “If it’s outside, or with backs, or tight ends. We’ve developed some tight ends the last couple weeks, moved some guys around and gave them a shot there. We feel like we have a bucket full of tight ends we can plug into the game.”
One of those tight ends is sophomore Drew Lamb, who took his first catch of the season for a 26-yard touchdown and added two more receptions to finish with 60 yards last week. Lamb has emerged along with Matthew Jefcoat, who hauled in a 43-yard touchdown catch against the Jaguars in the fourth quarter, as weapons for Pillow’s quarterback tandem.
Belk and junior signal caller Nelson Hodges will be dueling under center with Chiefs quarterback Blake, a three-year starter who boasts a trio of standout receivers as downfield threats. Magnolia Heights’ aerial attack marks the biggest challenge for the Mustangs’ secondary since facing Heritage Academy and standout quarterback Mack Howard, who threw for three touchdowns to hand Pillow a 19-6 defeat last month.
“It’s going to be a big week for our corners and our secondary,” McCarty said. “This is a big-time pitch-and-catch team that can hurt you quick throwing the ball.”
