It was a hard pill to swallow for the Amanda Elzy girls basketball team as visiting Amory High School claimed a 60-33 win in a second round MHSAA Class 3A State Tournament game Thursday night.
The Lady Panthers, who claimed a Region 3 title, end their season at 11-3. Amory (20-10) advances to a third-round contest against Kossuth.
“I am so proud of my team. They scrapped all the way,” said third-year Elzy coach Michael Curry. “I think we turned the corner this season. There is still a lot of growing to do, but I like the direction this program is headed.
“This was not an easy season dealing with COVID, and one delay after another. Conditioning was a problem, and that showed tonight. We played well in the first quarter, but as Amory’s pressure got to us and we had to do a lot of running, you could tell our girls were wearing down.”
Amory held a 14-10 lead after the first frame but as Curry pointed out, Elzy missed its first three shots and could have led 6-0.
“That would have made a difference in the way the rest of the game would have been played,” said Curry. “We played tenacious defense early on, but as we got tired, we started reaching and not moving our feet as well.”
Senior Ashley Cooper canned three free throws early in the second period as the Lady Panthers trailed 16-13 at the 5:33 mark. However, the visiting Lady Panthers went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes to lead 27-13. Amory held a 30-15 advantage at the break.
Amory’s Laney Howell came off the bench to score nine points in the second frame.
The third quarter saw Amory take control in the first three minutes as it built its lead to 21 at 39-18.
Elzy scored seven straight over the next two minutes, but after Kennedy Johnson fouled out late in the quarter, Amory’s Amaya Trimble hit two free throws to give her team a 43-25 cushion headed to the fourth.
Amory took advantage on fast-break points and some easy layups to outscore Elzy 17-8 in the final eight minutes.
Trimble led Amory with 14 points. Howell had 11, and Emma Kate Wright tacked on 10.
Sophomore Zamiya Brown led Elzy with 15 points. Senior Zakyra Jasper had eight points and 10 rebounds.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.