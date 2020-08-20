Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued an executive order Friday to limit attendance at K-12 extracurricular activities, including sporting events, through Aug. 31 to restrict the spread of COVID-19.
Attendance will be limited to two people per participating student, with the exception of coaches, directors, teachers, officials, media and medical and other game staff.
Barrett Donahoe, head of school at Pillow Academy, said Jackson Academy, the school’s opening foe on Friday, will enforce the regulations.
Pillow, however, will be allowed to livestream the football game on the PA YouTube channel.
Face coverings worn over the nose and mouth will be required of attendees at all times during indoor events. At outdoor events, face coverings must be worn in transit to and from one’s seat, in restrooms, at concession stands and whenever it is not possible to stay at least six feet away from people not in one’s household.
All employees, staff, workers and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering, the order states.
Every event will have a dedicated safety officer to enforce the terms of the order.
