The Leflore County boys returned to action Tuesday night as the Tigers picked up a 47-46 overtime victory over Palmer High School in Marks.
The Tigers (1-3) outscored the Dragons 7-6 in the extra period after battling back from a 10-point deficit at the end of the third quarter.
Leflore led 15-6 after the first but trailed 22-21 at the half and 33-23 after the third. A 17-7 run in the fourth tied the game at 40-40 at the end of regulation.
Derrick Singleton led the Tigers with 16 points. Cameron Williams chipped in with 14.
The Lady Tigers fell 52-2 to Palmer to fall to 0-3.
Leflore is slated to visit Coahoma Early College Friday.
• Pillow Academy: The Mustangs fell to 1-4 with a 49-31 loss to Jackson Prep Tuesday night at Stribling Gymnasium.
Prep led 13-5 after the first frame, 22-9 at the half and 34-19 after the third period.
Lawes McCool led the Mustangs with 13 points. Frazier Rose tacked on seven points and had 13 boards.
In the junior high boys game, Pillow won 40-30 as Charlie Robbins led the way with 12 points. The Mustangs led 15-14 at the half and 27-24 after the third.
Cameron Lee and Ryan Noles had nine points each for PA.
In the junior high girls game, Pillow came out on top 43-21 as it led 14-3 after one, 24-6 at the half and 36-10 after the third.
Avery Howard led the junior Lady Mustangs (8-0) with 14 points and four steals. Elise Howard had seven points and five steals.
Pillow visits Regents School of Oxford Friday.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in District 2-3A with a 60-50 triumph over Winona Christian School Tuesday night in Winona.
The Stars led 14-10 after the first period but Carroll went in front 23-21 at the half. A 22-12 run in the third gave the Rebels a 45-33 cushion headed to the fourth.
Hunter Grantham led Carroll with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Bryce Collier had 14 points and 10 boards, and Mathis Beck had 13 points.
In the girls game, Winona claimed a 53-24 win as it led 22-8 at the half. Bella Carter had eight points, and Anna Laken Taylor and Dru Chamblee five each for Carroll (4-7, 0-1).
Carroll is at Central Holmes Friday.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
