Pillow Academy opened its 2021 baseball season with a 7-6 loss to Winston Academy Monday in Louisville.
The Mustangs fell behind 6-1 after three innings and could not quite make up the difference despite plating four runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Winston scored three runs each in the first and third frames, and one run in the sixth. Pillow had one run each in the first and fifth innings.
“We gave a couple of home runs and we made five errors in the field,” said PA head coach Jud Thigpen. “We used four pitchers, so I got to see several guys on the mound. We just need to clean up the mistakes.”
Matthew Jefcoat, Dayne Sanford and Collin Moore drove in a run each in the seventh inning for Pillow. Sanford had two RBIs in the game.
Nolan Marshall started on the mound and took the loss. He went two innings, allowing three runs on two hits, walking two and fanning four. Michael Jefcoat worked the next two innings, yielding three runs on two hits, walking two and striking out three.
Gavin Lessley went one inning, striking out one and allowing two hits. Sanford gave up one run, walked two and struck out two.
Dalton Powell got the win for Winston as he fanned nine in four innings of work. He only walked one.
Marshall went 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and run scored. Matthew Jefcoat had two singles and an RBI, and Lessley had a single scored two runs. Eli Simmons had an RBI and single, and Brock Makamson had a single.
Pillow is slated to visit Kirk Academy Monday, weather permitting.
