Delta Streets Academy opened its 2020 season with an impressive win last week and look to get to 2-0 Friday night.
The Lions put up 40 points in their opener under first-year coach Travis Upshaw in a 40-20 win over North Sunflower.
“We had a lot of the typical first-game mistakes. We had 12 penalties for 80 yards, and we had several things we need to clean up on both sides of the ball, but once we got rolling in the fourth quarter, we were able to put them away,” said Upshaw, whose Lions outscored North Sunflower 20-6 in the final period after only leading 20-14 after the third frame.
Both teams scored a touchdown each in the first quarter, and DSA led 14-6 at the half. The Lions got two rushing TDs and a score through the air in the final period.
“I was proud of our younger linemen. I have an eighth-grade center and a freshman at right guard. EJ Swims stepped up and led them. He’s been a great addition on both sides of the ball,” Upshaw added. “It was really great to get the season started with a win. The guys are coming together. The new guys on the team are buying into what we are doing, and they are feeling more and more a part of Delta Streets. They all played and fought together.
“They are excited about the facilities and what we are doing at the school. Coach (Grant) Simms has been a huge plus to our program. He’s from this area, and the kids know him. I really want to keep him on staff for years to come.”
The Lions’ offense produced against NSA. Tailback Jalyn Lewis ran for 1`55 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also had seven tackles on defense.
Dequarionne Jones, Leflore County’s starting quarterback last season, threw for 107 yards and three scores on 6 of 15 passing with one interception. He also ran for 140 yards and two scores on 13 tries. He had one 2-point conversion run, and when he lined up at receiver, he had two grabs for 50 yards.
AJ McGhee also played quarterback, throwing for 95 yards on 4 of 11 passing. He ran for 14 yards on two carries.
Jimmy Gibbs finished with 53 yards on three tries. He caught one pass for 50 yards, which went for a touchdown. James Harris had two receptions for 40 yards with a touchdown, and MJ Davenport had one catch for 30 yards and a score.
Columbus Christian opened its season with a 50-22 loss to Humphreys Academy last week.
“I saw them on film. They are well disciplined and very well coached. They had a good season last year but graduated a lot of seniors. We will need to play well,” said Upshaw.
n J.Z. George at Ethel — The Jaguars will play in a scrimmage game Friday starting at 6 p.m. against the Tigers of Ethel.
The start of the season was pushed back by the MHSAA for two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns. Public school teams can officially start their season Sept. 4.
The Jaguars will play at Coldwater High School next week. They were to play West Bolivar, but the Eagles have opted out of playing fall sports.
