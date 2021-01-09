Greenwood High’s frontcourt feasted on Friday night as senior forwards Javardrick Jackson and Devontae Darby posted double-doubles to help the Bulldogs hold off Gentry, 61-58, in the Region 3-4A district opener.
The duo got hot in the third quarter to give GHS (6-4, 1-0) a nine-point cushion heading into the final frame, but the Rams drained a 3-pointer with 34.9 seconds remaining to pull within one down 59-58. After Jackson beat Gentry’s press for a layup, the Rams had two chances to tie on the final possession, but they couldn’t convert a pair of attempts from deep before the buzzer.
Jackson finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists two blocks and a steal. Darby totaled 18 points, 10 boards, two blocks and an assist. Altorryian Sandifer added 16 points, three rebounds and a steal. The trio scored 57 of the Bulldogs’ 61 points.
“I just came in and did the dirty work down low,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to get back to the big game and win another trophy.”
The Bulldogs visit Yazoo City in another district matchup on Tuesday.
In the girls game, Antwanette Regular and Arieyanna Glover showed no signs of rust playing their first game since Dec. 19, pouring in 14 points apiece to lift GHS to a 54-33 victory over Gentry in Friday night’s district opener.
Merciana Sandifer also notched a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds for the host Lady Bulldogs (7-2, 1-0).
Glover scored eight points in the first quarter as GHS jumped out to a 15-2 lead that the Rams never overcame.
“We came in here ready,” Regular said. “We let the game come to us and played together as a team.”
The Lady Bulldogs cooled off slightly in the second quarter, matching Gentry’s eight points to take a 23-10 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Regular hit her second 3-pointer of the night in the third quarter to spark a nine-point outburst in the frame. Sandifer scored seven of her 13 points in the fourth quarter to seal the 21-point win for GHS.
Glover also filled the stat sheet with six steals, five boards, two assists and a block while Regular added seven assists, five steals and three rebounds.
The Lady Bulldogs also head to Yazoo City on Tuesday.
