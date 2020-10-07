Now that the District 2-3A title has been secured, Carroll Academy must turn its focus to another goal — finishing the regular season undefeated.
The Rebels have three regular season games remaining on their 2020 schedule and two of them are on the road with the first coming Thursday night at Oak Hill Academy in West Point. The matchup was moved up a day due to the threat of inclement weather from Hurricane Delta.
“Carroll has never had an undefeated team, so that gives us something to focus on the last three weeks,” said CA head coach Bo Milton. “This is a big game because it’s the next one on our schedule. Oak Hill has some pretty good athletes. They got their first win on the field last week against Rossville. We need to come out and take care of business.
“I do worry a little bit about a letdown. That was something we talked about Monday in practice. We’re coming off a huge win, but we still have things we need to clean up. We need to get more consistent. We’re not the same team we were last year. We have five to six guys who can carry us each game. Our offense is a lot different from last year.”
Milton is right when he says he has five or six players who can carry the load in the backfield. Senior Hunter “Hollywood” Brackin is starting to come into form. In last week’s 22-14 title-clinching win over Winona Christian, he rushed for 77 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. The week before, in a 21-14 win over Indianola Academy, he gained 87 yards and scored once on 18 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock continues to show steady improvement. The 6-foot signal caller ran for 126 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also had one 2-point run, and he threw for 59 yards and a touchdown.
“Hollywood is running the ball so much better, and Brennan is stepping up and leading,” Milton said. “He had a touchdown called back last week, so he could have had even more rushing yards. We’ve got so many more weapons this year.”
Sophomore Mathis Beck ran for 54 yards on 10 carries, and his brother, Noah, had two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown against Winona. Milton also has Lofton Holly, Maddox Carpenter and Braxton York at his disposal on offense.
“We had three turnovers against Winona, which is something we can’t do,” Milton added. “Our defense dominated them in the second half. Winona didn’t get past the 50-yard line in the second half.”
The Rebels outgained the Stars 323-110 in total offense and had 13 first downs to Winona’s two. They ran for 264 yards as a team.
Oak Hill is 2-4 overall after beating Rossville 47-20 last week.
The Raiders’ other win was an 18-0 forfeit decision over Newton County Academy. The Raiders have losses to Marshall (32-14), Winston (33-0), Tunica (46-32) and Benton Academy (42-34). Benton and Newton are common opponents for the two teams. Carroll beat Benton 42-7 and Newton 59-0.
Carroll (7-0) is still ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 3A Mississippi Gridiron poll. Greenville Christian is second, followed by Greenville St. Joe, Indianola Academy and Winona Christian.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
