Don’t let Gavin Lessley catch a glimpse of the goal line. Pillow Academy’s receiver-turned-running back can’t help but hit another gear when he sees the end zone.
“I like to turn it up,” said Lessley, who’s one rushing touchdown away from breaking the Mustangs’ single-season record of 17.
Lessley had 14 catches and no carries as a junior on last year’s pass-happy offense, but the senior has emerged as Pillow’s leading rusher this season behind one of the most versatile offensive lines in the region. The Mustangs can use 6-foot-6 right tackle Frazier Rose to bulldoze through defenses, or seal the edge with quicker linemen such as Nolan Marshall or Michael Jefcoat.
“Most of the time when you think about a lineman, you just think big and slow,” Jefcoat said. “But our line is not that. We’ve gained a lot of speed this year because we know when we hit them first, it’s pretty much over.”
As the line’s chemistry has become more cohesive, Jefcoat has noticed Lessley develop trust in his blockers and run increasingly in between the tackles.
“When we were younger, it used to be a lot more juke, jive, get to the sideline,” Jefcoat said. “But now he’s starting to trust us a lot more to get the blocks in front of us.”
That trust is paying off for sixth-seeded Pillow (9-3), currently riding a four-game winning streak heading into Friday’s second-round playoff matchup with No. 3 Adams County Christian School. During that stretch, Lessley has racked up 526 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. On the season, he has totaled 1,032 rushing yards on 7.64 yards per carry, which ranks sixth in the program’s record books.
“I just follow them and they take me where I need to go,” said Lessley, who added 20 pounds of muscle over the offseason. “Our guys are fast and they will hit you. If you have speed, whatever you hit is going to move.”
