MOORHEAD — The 2020 season opener for Mississippi Delta Community College got off to a rousing start on Friday afternoon at Jim Randall Stadium, as the Trojans jumped out to a 17-0 lead just seven minutes into the contest.
It was not meant to be, however, as Northeast Community College reeled off 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away with a 40-23 victory.
The loss dropped the Trojans to 0-1 on the season, while Northeast improved to 2-0.
Delta jumped out to a 3-0 lead with 11:16 remaining in the opening quarter when Corbin McGinn drilled a 32-yard field goal.
The lead was immediately increased to 10-0 with 9:03 left in quarter number one when Jordan Gilleylen hooked up with Lorenzo Perez on an 18-yard touchdown pass. McGinn’s PAT was good.
Su’Metris Stewart then moved the Delta lead to 17-0 just 61 seconds later on a pick-six, 23-yard untouched interception return for the score. McGinn added the PAT and all the momentum on the MDCC sideline.
Northeast got on the board less than a minute later, as Tiger quarterback Kevin Hurley found Shawn Dalton Weatherbee on a 69-yard touchdown strike. John Ellis Murrah added the point after to cut the MDCC lead to 17-7 in what was a very eventful first quarter.
The Tigers were the recipients of a safety on a bad snap from MDCC, and then cut into the Delta lead, 17-12, when Murrah nailed a 32-yard field goal with 2:10 left before halftime. Northeast took a 19-17 lead with just four seconds left in the opening half when Hurley connected with Andison Coby on a 43-yard TD pass and Murrah added the point after.
The Gilleylen-to-Perez connection struck again early in the third quarter for MDCC, this time on a nice 69-yard touchdown pass. McGinn’s point after was blocked, and the Trojans now led 23-19 with 11:26 left in the third quarter.
It was here that the scoring came to a halt for Delta, unfortunately. Hurley added a five-yard TD run with 2:43 in the third quarter, and after the Murrah PAT, the Tigers led 26-23.
Hurley then found Coby on a 53-yard TD pass with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter, and then again on a 15-yard touchdown pass with just 36 seconds remaining. Murrah’s point after attempts were both good and completed the scoring at 40-23.
Gilleylen posted an impressive stat line on the afternoon, finishing 25-of-38 for 305 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. His top target was Perez, who had six receptions for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
LaDarius Moore hauled in seven catches for 86 yards to lead the Trojans in total receptions, and Kelvin Smith was the top rusher for MDCC with 24 rushes for 76 yards.
Stewart and Kevin Green each had interceptions to lead the Delta defense on the day.
Mississippi Delta was set to host Holmes Community College at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, but the game has been canceled due to the Bulldogs being forced to shut down football operations for two weeks due to COVID-19.
This will now have the Trojans returning to action on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Coahoma Community College. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. in Clarksdale
