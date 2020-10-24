In a battle of two of the premier girls basketball programs in the state, Leake Academy came out on top 67-65 against Pillow Academy Thursday night at the Canton Academy preseason tournament.
Pillow (1-1) trailed 17-10 after the first period, 43-32 at the half and 55-48 after the third frame. However, the Lady Mustangs rallied to take a 63-62 lead with 2:45 remaining in the game. Leake led 65-63, but a basket by junior Sarah Presley Howard with just under a minute to go tied the contest at 65-65.
Leake’s Emma Harkins hit a shot with seven seconds to play for the game-winning points. She finished with 21 points.
Pillow senior Kaylee Jones provided the offensive punch as she tallied 32 points, 23 in the first half. Jones also grabbed eight rebounds.
Howard finished 11 points and five assists. Kayla Brown had eight points and six boards.
The loss denied head coach Durwin Carpenter his 1,078th win. Carpenter has 1,077 career wins in his 47th season coaching overall. He’s in his 27th season at Pillow. The Lady Mustangs finished 28-11 last season in winning their fourth Academy Overall title under Carpenter.
Pillow is slated to host Leake on Nov. 17.
In the junior high game Thursday between the two schools, Pillow came out on top 41-30 to improve to 2-0. Leake led 12-9 after one, but Pillow went in front 21-17 at the half and 37-21 after the third period.
Avery Howard had 18 points and six rebounds, and Tavi Layne Johnson tallied 13 points, grabbed six rebounds and made two steals.
Pillow plays at North Delta Tuesday.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels, under the direction of first-year coach Frank Miller, get their season started Tuesday against Bayou in the Indianola Academy girls tournament.
Carroll will play Washington School Wednesday and Deer Creek on Thursday.
