Delta Streets Academy’s football team came together at the right time as the Lions posted a 28-22 victory over District 3-2A foe Humphreys Academy Friday night in Belzoni.
“A signature win for our program,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “We overcame adversity. These kids believed in each other. We went in at the half down by 15, but they kept battling in the second half. The offense and defense really jelled tonight.”
With the win, DSA improves to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in conference with a home game against Sharkey-Issaquena next week at MDCC.
Humphreys falls to 7-2 overall and 1-2 in district.
Junior running back/receiver Dekari “Turbo” Johnson put together another banner performance as he rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries as the Lions rallied from a 15-0 deficit at the half.
Humphreys led 22-16 after the third period, and the Lions scored twice in the fourth quarter, and then the defense kept the Rebels out of the end zone in the final two minutes.
Jalyn Lewis returned from a two-week absence with a 77-yard performance on nine carries. La’Andre Pittman chipped in with 46 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Pittman led the defense with 11 tackles, and Johnson contributed six tackles and an interception. Lewis had five stops.
SIA dropped a 54-0 decision to Manchester Academy Friday night.
• J.Z. George: The Jaguars made a game of it after a disastrous first quarter as they dropped a 47-34 decision to Eupora High School Friday night in Eupora.
The Jaguars slip to 4-4 overall and 1-1 in Region 2-2A play.
Eupora climbs to 4-3 overall and 2-1 in region play.
The Jaguars trailed 21-0 after the first period, 27-12 at the half and 34-20 after the third quarter.
J.Z. George entertains Bruce next week in a key district game.
