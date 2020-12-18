Carl Jones, a former standout linebacker at Greenwood High School, signed on with Mississippi Valley State University Wednesday during the early signing period.
Jones just completed his sophomore campaign at Mississippi Delta Community College, where he played linebacker. The 6-foot-1, 218-pound Jones had seven total tackles (three solos) with a sack for the Trojans during their shortened 0-4 season.
He played in just 11/2 games for MDCC as he sustained a back injury against Northwest.
“The coaches at Mississippi Valley feel like I can have an impact with my talent, and I’ll be able to help them out,” said Jones, who is now 22. “I will enroll in January, but I won’t be able to play until the fall. This is a chance for me to redeem myself.”
The Delta Devils and the other teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference will play in the spring.
Jones, a 2018 graduate of GHS, spent two years at Jackson State University. He was redshirted his freshman season and returned to play linebacker for the Tigers in 2019.
During his senior campaign at Greenwood, Jones had 78 solo tackles and 140 total, which included 34 quarterback sacks, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. He was named to the All-Commonwealth team that season.
