Pillow Academy has indefinitely paused basketball operations for its varsity team after a player tested positive for COVID-19 just before the Mustangs’ matchup with Central Holmes on Monday night.
“Had a player test positive at 5:45,” said third-year head coach Wes Prather, whose varsity squad was scheduled to tip off 90 minutes later. “We decided it was in best interest of both teams last night to postpone the game.”
Pillow had spent most of the previous week apart for Thanksgiving break, but the team did convene for a shootaround Monday afternoon before the positive test result came back
“The unique situation about this was that the team had not been together since earlier the week before and had not practiced together,” Head of School Barrett Donahoe said. “There was a limited amount of time they were together Monday in a shootaround while they were getting ready to play that night. So the contact tracing is simply based on those who would have been in close contact during that shootaround time period, which at this point we do not feel is the entire team.”
The Mustangs (1-3) are far from alone in dealing with this issue early in the season.
Delta Streets Academy canceled three games this week after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. At J.Z. George, the Lady Jaguars are currently missing games while quarantining. And both the Leflore County boys and girls lost nearly a week due to a COVID-19 scare in their programs last month.
‘“We are following contact tracing protocols in our program to make sure our students are safe,” Prather added. “We hope to be back on the court sooner rather than later.”
