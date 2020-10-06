The prep softball seasons for Pillow and Carroll Academy came to a halt over the weekend at their respective state tournaments at the Magee Sportsplex.
The Lady Mustangs had a 1-2 showing at the State 4A Tournament to finish the 2020 season with an overall record of 19-13 in Jud Thigpen’s fifth year at the helm.
The Lady Rebels went 0-2 at the State 3A Tournament to finish 11-14 overall in Zach Whitfield’s second season as head coach.
• Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs opened the day with a 2-0 loss to Hillcrest Christian in a pitcher’s duel.
Jimee Brooke Garrett went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four and fanning two. Only one of the runs was earned.
Avery Howard had a single and double for Pillow, and Madison Jefcoat had a double. Addison Weems collected a single.
Hillcrest scored a run each in the first and third frames.
Pillow rebounded in its second game to defeat Hartfield Academy 10-8 as it collected 16 hits. The Lady Mustangs tallied two runs each in the first and fifth innings, one run in the third and seventh frames, and four in the sixth.
Hartfield scored one in the first, two runs each in the fourth and seventh innings, and three in the sixth.
Jefcoat had a single, triple and drove in three runs, and Howard had a single, triple, three RBIs and scored two runs. Brennan Neal had a double, triple and scored two runs, and Garrett, Anna Grace Rice, Weems and Madeline Mattox had two singles each. Garrett and Mattox drove in a run each.
Rivers Carroll had a single and two RBIs, and Anna Taylor Hudson had a single and scored one run.
Garrett worked six-plus innings to get the win. She yielded all eight runs on 12 hits, walking three and striking out one. Jefcoat came in and got the save, allowing just one hit.
The Lady Mustangs were eliminated from the tournament as Silliman Institute won 13-3. Garrett (15-10) took the loss in the circle, going 21/3 innings, allowing seven runs on five hits. Jefcoat worked 32/3 innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits.
Hudson had two singles, and Garrett, Mattox and Rice had RBI singles. Jefcoat and Howard had a single each.
• Carroll Academy: The Lady Rebels lost 13-0 to Clinton Christian and 14-1 to North Delta to make a quick exit from the tournament.
In the first game, Peyton Perry took the loss in the circle as she allowed all 13 runs and 13 hits. The Lady Rebels failed to get a hit.
Perry took the loss against North Delta, yielding 14 runs on 17 hits, walking one. Bella Carter had a single and scored the lone run, and Perry had a single.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
