There weren’t a ton of changes for the four Greenwood-area public schools who compete in the Mississippi High School Activities Association when reclassification was announced Thursday for the 2021-2023 seasons.
The main change has Leflore County, previously Class 1A, moving back to Class 2A to join four other schools in Region 4 in football. One of those schools expected to join Leflore is J.Z. George, which will remain in Class 2A but move from Region 2.
The other three schools in Region 4 will be O’Bannon, Leland and Riverside.
Basketball will be a little different for Leflore and J.Z. George. Leflore will be in Region 3 with Coahoma County, Leland, Northside, O’Bannon and Riverside. J.Z. George will be in Region 4 with Bruce, Calhoun City, Choctaw County, East Webster and Eupora.
Greenwood High School will remain in Region 3-4A with only one change — Senatobia joins the district in place of Tunica Rosa Fort, which dropped to Class 3A.
Joining Greenwood and Senatobia in the region will be Clarksdale, Gentry and Yazoo City for football and basketball.
Amanda Elzy remains in Class 3A and will play in Region 3 in both sports with Humphreys County, Thomas E. Edwards (formerly Ruleville), Winona Secondary and Yazoo County.
Greenwood, Leflore and Amanda Elzy did not compete in football this season. However, the Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District voted to allow the schools to field basketball teams for the upcoming season.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, only players and essential school personnel will be allowed at the games. No fans will be allowed in the gym. In order to allow fans to view the games, all home games will be livestreamed on the GLCSD website.
Go to the GLCSD website for more details.
