Pillow Academy eighth grader Kevin Hernandez netted a hat trick and tallied two assists in the first half alone to lift the Mustangs to a 8-0 rout of Magnolia Heights in Monday night’s MAIS Division II North matchup.
After striking first in the 22nd minute, Hernandez found a wide open Richard McQueen a minute later to put Pillow in front, 2-0. Hernandez then dished out his best pass of the evening, leading sophomore Lawson Harvey on a beautiful feed that gave the Mustangs (2-3) a 3-0 advantage.
With 11 minutes left in the first half, Hernandez scored his second goal before adding a third less than two minutes later. Another goal by Harvey and an own goal by the Chiefs (3-6) made it 7-0 at halftime.
McQueen notched his second score with five minutes remaining in regulation, ending the match early by virtue of a mercy rule.
Delta Streets Academy: The Lions suffered their second loss of the season, 2-1, against Washington School on Tuesday at Stribling Park.
Flashy freshman Danny Vargas nearly connected from deep in the first half, but his shot deflected off the crossbar and DSA entered halftime locked in a scoreless battle.
The Generals (1-1-1) got on the board first in the second half courtesy of back-to-back goals by sophomore Aidan Jones, his first career varsity goals within minutes of each other.
The Lions (3-2) began to rally in the 61st minute as Vargas sent a deep cross all the way from midfield to senior Juanelo Mata, who was waiting in the box for a clinical finish that cut their deficit to 2-1. DSA couldn’t capitalize down the stretch, though, dropping a second-straight game after a perfect 3-0 start.
The Lions will try to snap their two-game skid this weekend at a tournament hosted by St. Joe before visiting Pillow next Monday.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.