The Delta Streets Academy Lions rebounded from Thursday’s loss to Greenville Christian with a 58-42 win over Grace Christian School Friday night at Mississippi Valley State University.
The Lions led 12-6 after the first period, 31-21 at the half and 41-27 after the third quarter.
Javeon Smith led three players in double figures with 16 points. Dequarionne Jones chipped in 12, and J.T. Lawrence tacked on 10. Steve Patterson finished with six points.
Bonner Brownlee led Grace Christian with 19 points.
Delta Streets (5-2) will play host to Unity Christian Academy Monday at MVSU.
•Pillow Academy: The Pillow basketball program pieced together another successful evening on the road Friday against the Regents School of Oxford.
The Lady Mustangs varsity team used a 19-0 opening quarter to cruise to a 58-20 victory over the Lions. Caroline Brock put up 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Pillow (8-3). Kaylee Jones and Julia Love Lyon also dropped eight points apiece.
The Mustangs’ JV squad improved to 5-1 with a 65-30 win at Regents. Cameron Lee led Pillow with 11 points while Ryan Smith and Perry Smith each scored nine.
The Lady Mustangs’ JV squad began the night with a 42-12 rout of the Lions. Elise Howard tallied 13 points and six steals while her twin sister, Avery, added 10 points. Millie Moses also pitched in six points for Pillow (9-0).
Next up for Pillow is a date with Hartfield on Friday.
• Leflore County: The Lady Tigers suffered a 30-4 defeat against Coahoma Early College Friday in Clarksdale. D’Kyla Young scored both buckets for Leflore (0-4).
Leflore’s next game is a home matchup against Amanda Elzy on Thursday.
