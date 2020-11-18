The Pillow Academy girls basketball team got payback against Leake Academy for last month’s loss as the Lady Mustangs handed the visiting Lady Rebels their first loss of the season, 73-67, on Tuesday night.
“We’ve been working really, really hard to get back at them,” said senior forward Julia Love Lyon, who poured in 13 points and pulled down four rebounds. “We didn’t like to lose to them the first time. It was such a good, close game last time, we knew what we had to do to win.”
Just like the first round, the rematch of powerhouse programs went back-and-forth all evening. Pillow led by just one point at the end of the first and second quarter heading into the locker room.
The Lady Mustangs (4-2) fell behind by five in the third quarter, but they scored the next 10 points, reclaiming a 47-45 edge entering the fourth quarter that stretched to 67-60 after Caroline Brock (12 points, 10 boards) drove coast-to-coast to beat Leake’s press.
But Lady Rebels sophomore star Miriam Prince answered with a 3-pointer, and Leake (6-1) converted a fastbreak layup off a turnover to cut the deficit to 67-65 with less than two minutes left.
Sarah Presley Howard (eight points) snuck inside for a clutch layup that extended the Lady Mustangs’ lead to 69-65 with just over a minute to play, and leading scorer Kaylee Jones (13 points) made her last four free throws to seal their victory.
“This game, we came in prepared to shut down their best players: No. 10 (Prince) and No. 15 (Emmi Harkins),” Lyon said. “That really helped us.”
Anna Taylor Hudson added eight points and three assists as well.
“I think we made a lot more shots than we did last game,” Lyon added. “Our threes started falling.”
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.