Head coach Durwin Carpenter usually warns his players that college basketball demands a workload three to four times more difficult than his Pillow Academy girls basketball program. But it’s been clear for years now that senior standout Kaylee Jones is built for the next level.
“Starting probably her 10th grade year, there were times where she could just be unbelievable on the basketball court,” Carpenter recalled. “She would just go to another level. I said, ‘Well if she continues to work, she’s going to have the possibility of making it to a very nice school that has an outstanding basketball program.’”
On Monday morning, Jones realized her dream of playing college hoops by signing with Mississippi College, a Division II program with a cozy Jackson campus.
“This has been a dream of hers forever,” said Carpenter, who believes Jones is the Lady Mustangs’ first signee since his youngest daughter decades ago. “She spends hours and hours out here with her mom and dad, working on shooting at night, on weekends and summertimes.”
“She goes to the gym every Sunday and shoots for like six hours,” echoed senior teammate Anna Taylor Hudson.
For Jones, her new setting won’t be too unfamiliar next fall. Her new home court will be the same gym where Pillow won an MAIS Overall title last year, and hopes to repeat that success again next month. Plus she’s got Mississippi College alma mater in her family.
“I’ve always liked playing in their gym. We play Overall there,” Jones said. “My grandparents went there. The coaches and everybody there are really friendly.”
Pillow (16-3) is currently riding an 11-game winning streak behind the stellar play of Jones and her deep supporting cast. The versatile small forward is averaging 13.3 points per game at an efficient 47% clip from the field and 37% from beyond the arc.
