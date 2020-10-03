Pillow Academy, playing without its head coach on the sideline, dropped a 42-7 District 1-5A decision to Starkville Academy Friday night in Starkville.
Mustang head man Tripp McCarty was hospitalized Friday morning, but the seventh-year coach had returned home by the afternoon, according to head of school Barrett Donahoe.
The Volunteers only led 7-0 after the first period as running back CJ Jackson rumbled in from 36 yards out. The PAT was good at the 1:51 mark of the first frame.
Starkville, which outgained Pillow 489-307 in total offense, put together three scoring drives in the second quarter.
Jackson scored the second of his five touchdowns at the 6:37 mark and the point after made it 14-0. The Mustangs got their only TD of the night not long after as Christian Belk had a 68-yard run, and Juan Carlos Hernandez kicked the point after to pull PA to within seven at 14-7.
Jackson and the quarterback from Starkville both made it into the end zone to give the Vols a 28-7 advantage at the break.
Starkville scored two more times in the second half.
Belk led the offense for Pillow with 114 yards on 13 carries, and Gavin Lessley had 62 yards on six tries. Bryce Miller had 32 yards on four carries.
Nelson Hodges completed 1-of-5 passes for 62 yards. The one completion went to Matthew Jefcoat.
Lawes McCool led the defense with 15 total stops, and Britt Reichle had 11 tackles. Alex Tanksley had six tackles.
Pillow falls to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference action. Starkville improves to 4-2 and 3-0 in league play.
Pillow’s home game with Greenville St. Joe next week has been canceled.
