The Greenwood High girls basketball team faced a halftime deficit on Senior Night, but it didn’t last long thanks to the lone veteran on the Lady Bulldogs’ six-person squad.
Senior guard Antwanette Regular buried a deep 3-pointer from the parking lot early in the third quarter, sparking a second-half rally that carried Greenwood to a 47-29 victory over visiting Yazoo City on Friday.
The Indians led 19-18 at halftime before getting outscored 39-10 in the final two quarters.
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Lady Bulldogs (11-4, 4-1 Region 3-4A), who visit Clarksdale next Tuesday for their regular season finale.
Regular racked up 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block. Sophomore forward Merciana Sandifer finished with a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards while Arieyanna Glover totaled nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block. Junior guard Alexus Taylor also pitched in seven points, five rebounds and four steals.
In the boys matchup, Greenwood’s second-half rally fell short in a 55-47 loss to Yazoo City.
The Bulldogs (6-9, 1-4) dug themselves into a hole early down 19-6 after one and trailing 33-14 at halftime.
Senior forward Javardrick Jackson led the comeback in the second half, finishing with
a game-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds.
Jackson scored six straight in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to single digits, and Altorryian Sandifer (nine points, four boards) kept the rally rolling in the final minutes with a corner 3-pointer to trim it to 51-43. Seniors Jaydon Nwachi (six assists) and Devontae Darby (11 points, nine rebounds) then scored back-to-back buckets to pull within 51-47, but that’s the closest Greenwood got down the stretch.
The Bulldogs went scoreless over the final two minutes as their losing streak reached five games.
The Greenwood boys also travel to Clarksdale next Tuesday to close out their season.
