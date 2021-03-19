With the last budgetary hurdle cleared, spring sports at local public schools are finally set to begin practice on Tuesday.
The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District had already approved spring sports twice — first back in October along with winter sports and then again last month — but for a moment it looked like they might not happen.
At a special called meeting on Thursday, the board debated funding for spring sports, which usually comes from revenue generated by football and basketball. GLCSD schools didn’t play football due to the COVID-19 pandemic and few fans were allowed at basketball games this year.
After two hours of discussion, the board voted 4-1 to approve salaries for coaches and go ahead with the spring season.
“I’m just glad we’re playing,” said Clinton Gatewood, the chief of athletics for the GLCSD. “It gives the kids something to do right now.”
The delayed start means that teams will likely have just two weeks of practice and two weeks of regular-season action in April before playoffs. Gatewood said schedules should be finalized by Tuesday.
“I’m excited for them to play sports because right now, the only thing they can play in this area of the county is a lot of killing and a lot of hurting each other,” Gatewood said. “I think it could decrease some of the violence that’s going on in the county.”
Recreation opportunities were severely limited during the pandemic between the closure of local rec centers, the removal of all publicly accessible basketball rims and the cancellation of GLCSD’s fall sports. Since last March’s COVID-19 lockdown, 22 Black people have lost their lives due to gun violence in Leflore County, the most in at least a decade.
But now that spring sports are back and rims are slowly returning to public courts around town, Gatewood believes kids will have better access to healthy activities.
“It gives them something more instructional to do instead of picking up a gun,” he said. “They can pick up a ball or a bat and try to do something productive in life. I got a great group of coaches who are in position to decrease this violence that we’re going through right now in this county.”
