A pair of Carroll Academy Rebels and a Lion from Delta Streets Academy have been selected as the Commonwealth’s Players of the Week for their performances in games played over the weekend.
Carroll sophomore signal caller Brennan Blaylock had his coming-out performance in the Rebels’ 42-7 District 2-3A win over Benton Friday night.
Blaylock ran for 146 yards and scored four touchdowns on only six carries in the rout of the Raiders. He also completed 3 of 4 passes for 33 yards with a touchdown.
Blaylock’s teammate, Maddox Carpenter, has been chosen as the Defensive Player of the Week.
Carpenter, also a sophomore, recorded 12 total tackles (two for loss) as the Rebel defense held Benton to one first down.
Carpenter also lines up on offense. He ran for 69 yards on three carries.
Carroll, 3-0 overall, goes to Tri-County Academy Friday at 7 p.m.
Representing Delta Streets Academy is junior tailback Jalyn Lewis.
Despite his team falling 22-12 to Tallulah (Louisiana) Academy Saturday night in Vicksburg, Lewis ran for 185 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also caught a seven-yard pass for a score in the fourth quarter.
Lewis and the Lions, who slip to 2-1, host Lee (Arkansas) Academy Friday at 7 p.m. at Mississippi Delta Community College.
Honorable mentions go to Pillow Academy’s Gavin Lessley, Christian Belk, Nelson Hodges and Britt Reichle, Carroll’s Cooper Beck, J.Z. George’s Jordun Normal and Delta Streets’ LeAndre Pittman and Edgar Swims.
Lessley, a senior running back, had 48 yards and two scores on nine carries in the Mustangs’ 35-6 win over Canton.
Belk, a senior quarterback, rushed for 64 yards and a TD on 13 carries.
Hodges, a junior quarterback, scored twice as he gained 33 yards on five carries.
Reichle, a junior linebacker, had eight tackles and broke up one pass.
Beck, a senior lineman, had seven total tackles (three for loss).
Pittman, a senior linebacker, had 131/2 tackles and broke up one pass to lead DSA’s defense.
Swims, a senior lineman, had six tackles (one for loss), a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
