Sophomore Peyton Perry tossed a shutout and only allowed two hits as Carroll Academy picked up a 13-0 District 2-3A win over Central Holmes Tuesday in Lexington.
Perry went five innings, striking out seven and walking two.
Carroll (7-7 overall, 4-2 in district) tallied two runs each in the first and third innings, four in the second and five in the fifth.
Bella Carter was 4-for-4 with three singles and a triple. She drove in four runs and scored three times. Meri Brynn Reeves drove in three runs as she had two doubles and a single. She also scored two runs.
Lexi McClain had a single and double, scored three times and drove in two runs. Kaylee Ferguson had two singles and an RBI, and Perry had a single and two RBIs. Helen Claire Cobb had a single and scored a run.
Carroll will host its tournament on Sept. 12.
n Pillow Academy: The Lady Mustangs played their first game since Aug. 25 as they dropped an 11-3 decision to Bayou Academy Tuesday at Robertson Field.
Pillow actually outhit Bayou 12-9. However, the Lady Colts scored four runs each over the last two frames to break open a 3-3 deadlock.
Pillow (9-5 overall) scored two runs in the first and one in the third. Bayou scored its first three runs in the third inning.
Avery Howard went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles for the Lady Mustangs. She also scored two runs. Anna Grace Rice had three singles, and Brennan Neal had two singles and scored once.
Holly Whitfield, Anna Taylor Hudson and Mari Wilson Spruill had a single each.
Jimee Brooke Garrett took the loss in the circle as she went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits, walking six and fanning nine.
Pillow entertains Indianola Academy Monday.
