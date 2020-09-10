Pillow Academy dropped a 10-0 decision to conference foe Magnolia Heights Tuesday at Pillow’s Robertson Field.
Magnolia Heights tallied two runs in the first, one in the second, three in the fifth and four in the sixth. The Lady Chiefs had nine total hits.
Pillow could only muster one hit, a single by Brennan Neal. The defense committed four errors.
Jimee Brooke Garrett took the loss in the circle as she went five innings, surrendering six runs on five hits, walking two and fanning two.
Madison Jefcoat worked the final inning, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out one.
Pillow (9-6 overall, 1-4 in AAAA North District 1) played at Heritage Academy Wednesday night.
n Carroll Tournament: The Lady Rebels will host their tournament Saturday in Carrollton.
There are six teams entered that are divided up into pool play. Pool A consists of Carroll, Pillow and Kirk, and Pool B is Indianola, North Delta and Winona Christian.
Games get started at 8 a.m. at Carroll’s field as CA plays Kirk. At 9:10 a.m., Indianola takes on Winona, and at 10:20 a.m., Carroll plays Pillow. At 11:30 a.m., North Delta faces Indianola, and at 12:40 p.m., Pillow takes on Kirk. At 1:50 p.m., Winona plays North Delta.
A single-elimination tournament will follow the pool-play games.
