JACKSON — Pillow Academy fell victim to a familiar kryptonite in Saturday’s MAIS Division II soccer championship.
For the third time this year, Hartfield Academy dealt Pillow a painful playoff loss, 3-0, ending the Mustangs’ improbable postseason run in the finals at Jackson Academy.
The Hawks from Flowood also beat Pillow’s girls basketball team in Friday’s Class 4A semifinals in addition to the girls soccer state title in the fall.
“I’m proud of them,” Pillow head coach Serafin Simon said after hanging runner-up medals around the necks of his players. “A lot of people doubted us, that we would even be in the playoffs.
“We went 6-0 in conference. We were here and enjoyed the moment. At least we got to take something back home — very proud of that.”
Junior goalkeeper George Sfeir had a career day in net, keeping the game scoreless for the first 55 minutes of action. But Sfeir could only make so many diving saves against a dangerous Hartfield attack.
“I did all I can, the team put it all on the line, but we didn't end up with the win,” said Sfeir, playing in his final match for the Mustangs (13-6) before he transfers to Texas next season. “But that's okay. We got here.”
“George had one of the best games he's ever had in his Pillow career,” Simon said. “He will truly be missed next season.”
Hawks sophomore Gage Sorey finally broke the deadlock 15 minutes into the second half with a header off of a corner kick. A minute later, Sorey fired a laser that knuckled into the top right corner to make it 2-0. Gage’s brother, Zach Sorey, delivered a dagger with 17 minutes remaining to seal the 3-0 victory.
The Mustangs managed just one shot on goal during the contest.
