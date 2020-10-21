Plan B is turning out to be quite nice for Delta Streets Academy’s basketball team.
The original plans to build a brand new gymnasium from the ground up at the school’s current location in downtown Greenwood hit a snag when the cost escalated to almost $6 million. That was an increase of $1.8 million from the original estimate.
That’s when Plan B started rolling.
“The new building and renovations to the entire facilities were going to cost us around $4.2 million,” said T. Mac Howard, executive director of the all-boys private school. “We had a donor from the Dallas area to donate $2.8 million, but once we got the estimate, we realized we just couldn’t take on that debt.
“We were approached about an empty building, the old Bank Trust building, located behind Pizza Inn and Burger King,” said Howard. “I had been in the building before when it was part of John-Richard Collection. It was sold to Lee Abraham. He saw that we were in a project to build a gym, and he contacted me about this building.
“After we met and discussed it, he agreed to sell us 12,000 square feet. It’s going to be awesome. There is still a lot to be done. Our hope and plan was to be playing basketball in the gym by January, but in all likelihood, we are hoping the work will be completed by March, and we can at least have some events going on in there for the spring and summer.”
Head coach Justin Childs designed the floor logo and helped with the design of the bleachers and the other parts of the facility.
“I had a few ideas from seeing so many gyms over the years,” said Childs.
“The wood on the floor is going to be an ebony color. We’re also going to have our design in the middle of the court. There will be a coaches’ office and hospitality room upstairs, real similar to what Leake Academy has. The gym will be able to hold about 650.
“We hope to be able to hold team camps in the summer for our kids and for kids in the Leflore County area. Our goal is to use this as a mission field to reach kids and tell them about Christ. They will be able to come in and play basketball, but they will also get a devotional each day. We’re wanting to spread the gospel.”
Childs, who is in his second year at the school, added that a concession stand is going to be built, and landscaping, new lights and work to the surrounding parking lot will be done.
The gym will be designed to have six goals, and the bleachers will be in a U shape.
Two locker rooms will be built to get things going with plans to add on two more locker rooms so Delta Streets can host future basketball tournaments.
“It’s also going to be a cool opportunity for us to host a city-wide league for boys ages 11-14,” Howard added. “This will give them somewhere to play basketball during the summer. We really want this to be a space we can also use for the community.
“To have our own gym, which gives us our own place, is going to be such a plus for this program and the school. We appreciate what North Park Church of God of Prophecy and Mississippi Valley State have done for us in recent years, allowing us to practice and play games.”
Howard also praised the time and work Childs is putting into the program.
“Coach Childs has done a lot of design work, and he is all in and committed to this program,” said Howard. “To him and his wife, this is a mission field. We thank God for everything that has been done. He knew what we could handle. This has all been such a blessing.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.