With Carroll Academy’s first perfect regular season in the books, the undefeated Rebels (10-0) turn their attention toward an even tougher task: winning the program’s first state title in 30 years.
Fresh off a first-round bye, top-seeded Carroll approaches its first postseason hurdle against No. 8 Glenbrook on Friday night. The Apaches (5-4) cruised to a 55-26 victory over No. 9 Centreville Academy in last week’s opening-round matchup.
Glenbrook is averaging more than 50 points per game over its last four contests, with the lone loss during that stretch coming against No. 2 Greenville Christian, 66-42. Apaches head coach David Feaster has unleashed his 6-foot-3, 210-pound son, Sammy, in recent weeks to spark the offense.
“They are trying to get him the ball,” Carroll head coach Bo Milton said of the younger Feaster. “Starting about the second half of the Greenville Christian game through last week’s playoff game, they’re trying to get him the ball any way they can. They’ll run him on some reverses, they’ll put him at tailback some. They’ll run him on a hitch-and-go route and throw the ball up to him and let him go get it.”
Milton plans to put his best cover man, 5-foot-11 sophomore Noah Beck, on Feaster when possible. Feaster has a size advantage over Beck, but Milton has confidence in his shut-down corner, who has seven interceptions this season.
“(Beck) just has to understand body placement against bigger guys,” Milton said. “He’s done it all year.”
The sixth-year Rebels head coach has also been pleased with fellow sophomore defensive back Lofton Holly’s development in the secondary.
“Noah (Beck) has been more consistent, but the last two or three games Lofton has really come around,” Milton said. “He’s probably had three or four pass breakups the past few weeks, so he’s starting to get a little more consistent. I trust both of them.”
Offensively, Carroll will look to build on a season-best passing game in its last outing, a 48-6 rout of Central Holmes Christian. Sophomore quarterback Brennan Blaylock threw for a season-high 200 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-10 passing while Beck caught four passes for a season-high 144 yards and a score.
