Greenwood High School head coach Clinton Gatewood has been selected as an assistant coach for the 2020 Mississippi/Alabama all-star football game.
The annual contest is scheduled to be played on Dec. 12 at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
“It’s a great honor to get to represent the state of Mississippi and coach against Alabama,” Gatewood said. “It’s good to be recognized for the success we’ve had at Greenwood. Hopefully, I will be able to serve as head coach in a year or two.”
Gatewood has been Greenwood High’s head coach for 10 years. He has an overall record of 95-33. His teams have won seven straight Region 3-4A titles, and they have advanced to the North state championship game four times in the past six seasons.
The Bulldogs went 13-1 last year, losing to Corinth 31-14 in the North half title game.
Gatewood served as the head coach for the North team in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star game last year. His Bulldogs, along with Amanda Elzy and Leflore County, are not playing football this season because of COVID-19 concerns. The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District made the decision in early August to opt out of the 2020 season and cancel the season for the three teams.
Serving as the head coach for the Mississippi team this year is South Delta’s Derrick Hooker. Other assistants on staff are Brad Embry of Water Valley, Tavares Johnson of North Side, Chris Jones of Starkville, Stephen Rice of Richton, and Jermaine Dobbs of Yazoo County. Todd Breland of South Jones will serve as the scout coach.
The players for the Mississippi team will be selected on Oct. 7. Brad Breland of Union served as the head coach last season.
The 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The time and location have yet to be determined.
Oxford High’s Chris Cutcliffe will serve as the head coach for the North team. His assistants are Wade Tackett of New Hope, Chris Orr of Kosciusko, Clint Hoots of Itawamba AHS, Ty Hardin of Tupelo High, Calvin Bolton of Canton, and Stan Robertson of Oxford.
The South all-stars will be led by Bay Springs’ Dan Brady. He is joined by Drew Causey of Oak Grove, Jay Beech of Poplarville, John Archie of Gulfport, Tim McNair of Crystal Springs, Ty Weems of Forest, and Ben Justice of Bay Springs.
Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
