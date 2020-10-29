Despite news that the Carroll County School District has sent students home until Nov. 10 because of a COVID-19 outbreak, the plan is to continue to play sports.
That means Friday’s Region 2-2A game between J.Z. George and Calhoun City is still on tap for 7 p.m. in Calhoun City.
Head coach Rusty Smith has his fingers crossed that his team is coming together at the right time.
After last Friday’s 44-8 win over Region 2-2A foe Bruce High School, the Jaguars are 5-4 overall and 2-1 in district, while the Wildcats are 5-2 and 3-0 in league play. The winner will be crowned the Region 2 champs.
The win over Bruce qualified the Jaguars for the playoffs in Smith’s first season at the helm. This is J.Z. George’s first appearance in the postseason since 2016.
“It’s a good feeling knowing you are in the playoffs,” said Smith, who spent the last 10 years at Charleston High School as an assistant coach. “It’s on to the next one. We have a big game with Calhoun City Friday night. With everything we’ve been through this season, it’s just crazy, but we have a shot at winning the district.
“I felt like this team could be pretty good if the kids just responded and bought into what we are doing. They want to win here at J.Z. George. They were tired of losing. It’s going to take a near-perfect game to beat Calhoun City at its place. We can’t afford to have a bunch of penalties and mistakes, and we definitely can’t start out slow like we’ve done in other games.”
Should Calhoun City beat J.Z. George, it would be the top seed for the Class 2A playoffs from the region. Eupora, which is 4-4 overall and finished 2-2 in league play, would be the No. 2 seed and the Jags would fall to the third seed. A J.Z. George win would drop Calhoun to No. 2 and Eupora to No. 3. The winner of Friday’s East Webster-Bruce game will be the fourth seed. The top two teams from the district earn first-round playoff games at home on Nov. 6.
While an assistant at Charleston, Smith faced Calhoun City numerous times in the playoffs and during the regular season.
“I know them pretty well,” Smith said. “They have a new coach this season, but they are strong and athletic up front, and well coached. They want to run the football. They’ll throw it a couple of times to keep you honest on defense, but they want to run the ball and be physical.
“I feel good about our chances, if we come out and play from the first whistle to the last. We’ve been a slow starting team this season. It has cost us some games. We can’t get down by two or three scores and expect to win. Our guys have to understand that from the start.”
The Jaguars turned on the jets in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Bruce. They led 12-0 after the first period and 18-0 at the half. However, the Trojans scored a touchdown and two-point conversion in the third period to make it 18-8. The Jags were a different team in the final 12 minutes.
“We just found another gear,” said Smith. “We struggled on offense in the third quarter and let them get back into the game with that touchdown. Jordun (Normal) picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown, and it was like we just took off after that. He finished the game with three interceptions, and the rest of the guys on defense stepped up their games.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
