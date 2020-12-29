The Pillow Academy boys basketball team turned up the defensive pressure in the second half as the Mustangs defeated Pearl River County 48-46 Monday at the Presbyterian Christian School tournament in Hattiesburg.
The Mustangs (3-5) trailed 28-20 at the half but outscored Pearl River 13-10 in the third quarter and 15-8 in the fourth period to pull out the victory.
“We played really hard,” said Pillow head coach Wes Prather. “They are a very good 5A public school. It was a very big win for our guys.”
Frazier Rose led the Mustangs with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Hayes Bennett tacked on 12 points, six steals and three assists. Lawes McCool had eight points and two steals as he made 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Pillow plays Sylva-Bay Academy Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the tournament.
