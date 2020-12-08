MOORHEAD — Although the 2020 regular season has come to an end for the Mississippi Delta Community College football program, the Trojans still had a large number of team members earn Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) postseason honors on Monday.
MDCC had four players named first team All-MACCC North Division and three players selected as second team All-MACCC North Division.
Corblin McGinn, Ken’Terious Owens, Quaterus Silas, formerly of Greenwood High School, and Su’Metris Stewart were the first team selections for MDCC, while Jimmy Brown, Marlon Brown and Treveon Miles were the second-team recipients.
Silas, a freshman tight end, finished his rookie campaign with two catches for 21 yards.
McGinn, a freshman punter, finished the season with 27 punts for a total of 1,143 yards through four games, good enough for a 42.3 yards per punt average. He had a long punt of 65 yards.
Owens, a sophomore defensive lineman, competed in three games in 2020 but still racked up 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. He had a standout freshman campaign in 2019, when the JCGridiron.com National Junior College Athletic Association Weakside Ends Watch List selection had 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Stewart, a sophomore defensive back, had 33 tackles, one fumble recovery and led the Trojans with two interceptions, including a pick-six for a touchdown against Northeast Community College in the 2020 season opener. He was also recently named to the JCGridiron.com Fall All-America Second Team.
Jimmy Brown, a sophomore offensive lineman, was largely responsible for paving the way for a Trojans offense that averaged 234.3 yards per game and serving as a formidable force on the MDCC front line.
Marlon Brown, a freshman linebacker, had a standout rookie campaign with 35 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and 0.5 sacks.
Miles, a sophomore wide receiver, was second on the team with 17 receptions for 137 yards. He also had three kickoff returns for 49 yards with a long return of 24 yards.
