After seven years on the sidelines at Pillow Academy, Tripp McCarty is stepping down as head football coach of a much-improved Mustangs program.
McCarty finished with a 49-34 record at Pillow, changing the culture of a team that had won just seven total games in the three seasons prior to his arrival.
"We had some major obstacles," said McCarty, reflecting back on his first year in charge of the Mustangs. "I think Pillow lined up with 15 players against MRA the year before I got here. The culture of work we established here is what I'm most proud of. Our kids love it — from 6 to 12, they love to work."
The work translated into wins. McCarty ends his tenure at Pillow following back-to-back seasons of nine victories, although he doesn't personally count a COVID-19 forfeit toward his 2020 record.
"If you win eight and say that's just OK after losing all those studs, well, we got this thing headed right then," said McCarty, whose Mustangs have picked up playoff wins the past three years. "We had to search and claw and shift just to find those eight, but it was a neat year.
"I enjoyed this football season," he added. "We were fighting for these kids to have football this year. That was as big as fighting for them to win a state championship, because you can't do one without the other."
Before moving to Greenwood in 2014, McCarty coached at Brookhaven Academy, where he won an MAIS Class 2A Coach of the Year award for leading the Cougars to a state title in 2012.
According to Pillow Head of School Barrett Donahoe, the search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.
"We appreciate all that Coach McCarty did for Pillow Academy and the culture at Pillow," Donahoe said. "He’s going to be missed. But he’s got a big and bright future ahead of him with his next endeavor."
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.