Delta Streets Academy hits the road Friday to take on the Humphreys Academy Rebels in a key District 3-2A contest in Belzoni.
The Lions, who end the regular season on Oct. 23 at home against district foe Sharkey-Issaquena, could really help themselves in the power point standings with a win in one of their final two games. A victory over either Humphreys or SIA could possibly give them a No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the 12-team field. However, losses in both games and they would likely slip to anywhere from an eighth seed to a 10th seed.
“If I’ve looked at it correctly, right now we’re the seventh seed, but we could move up a spot or drop a few spots depending on how we do the next two weeks,” said DSA head coach Travis Upshaw. “We could have helped ourselves with a win last week. That was a tough one on the kids. The tears that were being shed were real. They really felt like we could beat Marvell, and we should have.
“It was frustrating because our defense couldn’t make stops. Marvell converted on fourth down five different times. We’re making a few changes on defense this week. We’ve changed some alignments and personnel. A lot of the mistakes we’re making are mental. Physically and athletically, we can match up with these other teams, but we’ve got to be able to stop them.”
The Lions suffered a 34-28 loss to Marvell Academy last Friday night to fall to 4-4 overall. Delta Streets is 0-1 in conference play with its lone setback being a 54-16 loss to Manchester Academy.
Humphreys Academy comes into Friday’s contest with a 7-1 overall mark and a 1-1 record in district. The Rebels, who have outscored their opponents 283-188, have also lost to Manchester and beat SIA 20-14 last week.
“Humphreys is very disciplined and sound on both sides of the ball,” Upshaw added. “Again, the key for us is to make stops on defense. Humphreys is a lot like DeSoto, and they beat a good Sharkey team last week.
“Our offensive execution has really come together. We’re getting so much better on that side of the ball. Turbo (Dekari Johnson) was incredible last week. If Jalyn (Lewis) is able to play this week, it will just make us more explosive on offense.”
Johnson, a junior transfer from Leflore County, played running back and receiver against Marvell. He ran for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries and caught three passes for 97 yards and a pair of scores.
Lewis has been nursing a high ankle sprain since the Manchester game on Sept. 25.
Dequarionne Jones returned and split time at quarterback with AJ McGhee. Jones, who is also a transfer from Leflore County, was only 1-of-6 for 56 yards and one touchdown, and McGhee was 2-of-4 for 41 yards with a score.
The defense for DSA was led by senior linebacker La’Andre Pittman, who had 15 tackles. Johnson chipped in with seven tackles and a fumble recovery, and MJ Davenport had seven stops and a sack.
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.