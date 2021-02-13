Make it back-to-back for the Carroll Academy boys basketball team.
The Rebels won their second straight North 3A Tournament championship with a 55-51 win over Marshall Academy Saturday night at Kirk Academy.
Carroll also beat Marshall in the title game last season.
“We stayed in foul trouble for most of the game, but I’m so proud of my team for the way they fought and battled,” said Carroll head coach Tommy Acy. “We were up 10 at one point in the second half, and Marshall took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter.
“We tied it up with a free throw and took the lead and held on for the win.”
Carroll (16-3) heads to the State 3A tournament next week at Oak Hill Academy as the No. 1 seed from the North. The Rebels will play Riverfield (Louisiana) in the first round. No dates have been set yet.
The Rebels led 13-8 after the first period, 26-21 at the half and 49-35 after the third frame.
Noah Beck led CA with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Mathis Beck had 11 points and six boards.
Hunter Grantham tacked on nine points and 10 rebounds, and Bryce Collier and Brennan Blaylock had six points apiece.
