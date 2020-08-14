The number of prep football teams in the Delta who are not going to play in 2020 continues to grow as school districts are deciding not to participate in fall sports with concerns surrounding COVID-19.
J.Z. George High School had its schedule affected in the last two days when the West Bolivar Consolidated School District opted out of the season. That decision cancels the season for West Bolivar and McEvans High School, formerly Shaw. J.Z. George and West Bolivar were slated to open on Sept. 4.
“We are going to try and find somebody who wants to play. I’ve talked to a couple of coaches. With all these teams deciding not to play, there are a lot of open dates,” said J.Z. George first-year coach Rusty Smith. “We are just going to continue to prepare our team for the season. We still have a scrimmage scheduled for Friday with Ethel High School.”
If the Jaguars aren’t able to fill the opening, they will open on Sept. 11 at home against Winona High School. They only have eight games on their schedule.
As of now, there are 12 confirmed cancellations of seasons by Delta-area schools. The Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District voted to not play earlier this month, which means Greenwood High, Amanda Elzy and Leflore County will not field teams this season.
Greenville High School’s school board also made that decision two weeks before Greenwood’s school board did. Thursday, the Western Line School District, which is O’Bannon High School and Riverside, voted to not play.
Others who will not be playing football this fall are West Tallahatchie, Charleston High School, Tunica Rosa Fort, South Delta and Coahoma Early College (formerly Coahoma AHS), although it made the call to not play football months ago.
n Carroll Academy: The Rebels hit the field Thursday to participate in the Tri-County Academy jamboree in Flora.
Carroll knocked off Central Hinds 6-0 as Hunter Brackin scored the lone touchdown in the two-quarter affair.
The Rebels also beat Clinton Christian 14-7 as Mathis Beck and Lofton Holly scored on runs. Brennan Blaylock threw a 2-point conversion pass to Noah Beck.
Carroll is slated to open its 2020 season Friday at Kirk Academy.
n Delta Streets Academy: First-year coach Travis Upshaw confirmed Friday that two players from Leflore County have enrolled at the school.
Dequarionne Jones and Edgar Swims have joined the school as of Thursday and will join the Lions’ football team, which opens its season Friday at home against North Sunflower Academy. The game will be played at Mississippi Delta Community College at 7 p.m. in Moorhead.
Jones was Leflore’s starting quarterback last season, and Swims played on the offensive line.
nContact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
