Pillow Academy head baseball coach Jud Thigpen didn’t know which pitcher to start Friday against Winona High until receiving a text Thursday night. It was one of his senior leaders, Lawes McCool.
The message? “I want the ball.”
McCool, rewarding his coach’s faith, confidently tossed six shutout innings and went 3-for-3 with an RBI at the plate to carry the Mustangs past the Tigers, 8-2, at Coleman Field.
“It all starts on the mound,” said Thigpen, who also got a shutout performance out of his ace, sophomore Drew Lamb, in Tuesday’s win against Calhoun Academy.
After a tough schedule at the Battle of the Beach last week saw Pillow’s losing streak stretch to six games, the Mustangs (6-10) bounced back with back-to-back wins this week.
“We went down to the coast and played some of the best teams that I’ve played since I’ve been here,” Thigpen said. “I was very interested to see how they’d come back. I’m just proud that they’re keeping their heads up and getting better.”
Brock Makamson showed no signs of cooling off after a three-hit, five-RBI explosion on Tuesday. The sophomore DH added two more hits and another RBI on Friday, continuing to make a case for a permanent spot in the lineup.
“Brock got another hit today, came around to third and I told him, ‘I’m not touching you. You’re on fire,’” Thigpen laughed.
Pillow is beginning to build momentum heading into next Tuesday’s conference opener against Bayou. The Mustangs also scheduled a makeup game against Kirk Academy on Monday.
• Carroll Academy: The Rebels won another slugfest, 13-10, against host Indianola Academy on Friday night.
Maddox Carpenter had a monster day at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Carroll (16-1, 3-0 District 2-3A), which extended its winning streak to nine games. Hunter Grantham also drove in three runs for the Rebels.
Braxton York tallied three hits and four runs scored while Tyler Brooks added two hits and a run scored for Carroll, which hosts Oak Hill on Monday.
With Indianola inching back into striking distance late in the game, Drew Thomas shut the door during the last inning-plus of action to pick up the save.
• Contact Riley Overend at 581-7237 or roverend@gwcommonwealth.com. Follow @OverendOut on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.