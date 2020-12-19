For the second straight year, Carroll Academy’s Bo Milton has been selected as the Commonwealth’s Coach of the Year.
Milton directed the Rebels to a 12-1 overall record and a spot in the Class 3A state championship game against Greenville Christian School, which came out on top 52-20. It was Carroll’s first appearance in the state title game since the 1998 season.
“This honor is a reflection of the coaching staff and kids,” said Milton, who is in his sixth year at the Carrollton school. “They all do a lot of the work. Chad, Tommy and Chris are a big reason this program has come so far. Austin Brewer breaks down the film for us. The work he puts in doing that has helped us a lot in our preparation.”
Chad Crowe and Tommy Acy are assistant coaches, and Chris Wilson is the strength and conditioning coach. Acy is also the head junior high coach.
“Our kids at Carroll have worked so hard over the last six years to build this program into what it is now,” Milton said. “We got beat by an all-star team. Greenville Christian was a very good team. It takes time to get over a loss like that.”
In his six years at Carroll, Milton has a combined record of 41-28. His first team in 2015 was only 1-9, but this year’s seniors were seventh graders that season, so they have been with the program for all six of Milton’s years at the helm.
“They are going to be missed. They have worked with these coaches since their seventh-grade year,” Milton added. “They are a bunch of hard-nosed kids who started with us six years ago and stuck it out.
“They are leaving a mark of excellence. They went 29-8 over the last three years. That’s the second all-time winningest group of seniors in Carroll football history since the 1990s, and they’ve had the most district wins in a class. They have raised the bar for this program.
“I look at how much they have all improved over the last three years. Chris has done an outstanding job with our strength program. He pushes them to get better. The standard has been raised at Carroll Academy. It’s sort of like what Al Davis always said, “Just Win, Baby.” We’ve proven that we can adapt to what we have on offense and run with it.”
The Rebels were a run-first offense in 2019 with former quarterback Morgan Mims leading the way. This past season, Carroll still ran for 3,401 yards and threw for 811 yards. In 2019, the Rebels threw for 537 yards and rushed for 4,188 yards.
Milton has an overall career record of 171-102 in 24 seasons as a head coach. His other head coaching stops have been at Tri-County Academy, Brookhaven Academy, Parklane Academy and Winston Academy. He has served as an assistant at Copiah Academy for two years and Madison-Ridgeland Academy for one year. He was an assistant coach at Northwestern State (Louisiana) for two years.
Carroll will make the move from Class 3A to Class 4A with the start of the 2021 football season.
“We’re moving up a classification with a chip on our shoulder,” said the veteran coach. “We like it this way. Our goal is to go in and play the same style of football we have developed here at Carroll.”
• Contact Calvin Stevens at 581-7234 or cstevens@gwcommonwealth.com.
