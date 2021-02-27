JACKSON — Delta Streets Academy nearly crawled out of a two-goal hole in the final 10 minutes of Saturday’s MAIS Division III soccer championship, but the Lions’ ferocious rally fell short in a 2-1 loss to Laurel Christian.
Freshman standout Danny Vargas battled back from an injury in the first half to lead DSA’s comeback in the closing minutes at Jackson Academy. Down 2-0 with 11 minutes to play, Vargas broke free from Laurel Christian’s defense to cut the Lions’ deficit in half with his 22nd goal of the season.
"Every championship game is going to be really physical," Vargas said. "That's how they always are. It's a matter of just getting up about knowing it's your last game and continuing to play."
Twice in the last 10 minutes of action, Vargas was knocked to the turf while dribbling through Laurel Christian’s defense, resulting in a pair of yellow cards and free kicks just outside the box. But DSA couldn’t capitalize on either set piece as Laurel Christian held on for the 2-1 victory.
The Lions' future, though, remains bright with three more years of Vargas as well as a slew of other young talent.
"Our average age is probably like 15," first-year DSA head coach Connor Altman. "So we're only going to get better. We are losing some big seniors, though."
The difference down the stretch proved to be a well-executed counterattack by Laurel Christian midway through the second half. With Vargas threatening deep in opposing territory, Laurel Christian stole the ball back, switched the field in a matter of seconds and found Garrett Minshew for his second goal of the afternoon.
Delta Streets nearly overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final 10 minutes of the Division III soccer championship against Laurel Christian, but the Lions’ rally fell just short in a 2-1 loss. This goal, a textbook counterattack by Laurel Christian, proved to be the game winner. pic.twitter.com/El2bESMMvD— Greenwood Commonwealth Sports (@GWC_Sports) February 27, 2021
